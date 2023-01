O'Neale (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

O'Neale was sidelined for Monday's win over the Spurs after being a late addition to the injury report with an illness, but the veteran wing is expected to return to action Wednesday. The undrafted product out of Baylor has started all 34 of his appearances this season and is averaging 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 35.1 minutes per game.