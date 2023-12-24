O'Neale closed Saturday's 126-115 victory over Detroit with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 19 minutes.

Across 11 December contests, O'Neale averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 22.8 minutes per game. Even with Ben Simmons (back) amid an extended absence, O'Neale's workload pales in comparison to the 30.8 minutes per game he averaged in November. The 30-year-old continues to be a solid secondary facilitator and spot-up threat, but his nightly ceiling is low.