O'Neale is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, NBA insider Billy Reinhardt reports.

O'Neale will replace Ben Simmons (hip) in the starting lineup Wednesday. O'Neale is averaging 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 38.0 minutes across his previous two starting appearances this season.