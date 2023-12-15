O'Neale supplied two points (1-1 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 14 minutes during Thursday's 124-101 loss to the Nuggets.

O'Neale has seen his playing time drop in recent matchups, and he's logged his three lowest minute totals of the season over his last three appearances. He had minimal production during Thursday's matchup and was held below 10 points for the fifth time in his last six outings. During that six-game stretch, the 30-year-old has averaged 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 20.8 minutes per game.