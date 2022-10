O'Neale will start in Thursday's preseason game versus the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

O'Neale will be taking Joe Harris' (rest) spot in the starting lineup Thursday. The 29-year-old forward will likely be the team's primary backup forward once the regular season begins on Oct. 19. O'Neale averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.2 minutes over 77 games for the Jazz last season.