O'Neale (personal) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game versus the Raptors, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

O'Neale was expected to retake the floor Friday based on comments from head coach Jacque Vaughn on Wednesday, and the injury report confirms that will be the case. O'Neale should retake his starting spot in the starting five, presumably bumping Joe Harris back to the bench.