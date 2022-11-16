O'Neale produced three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 153-121 loss to the Kings.

O'Neale had a season-low four field-goal attempts in Tuesday's matchup, and the Nets were unable to keep up with Sacramento offensively. The 29-year-old has now been held to single-digit scoring totals in four of the last six games while shooting just 27.5 percent from the floor over that stretch, and he was unable to generate much production in secondary categories Tuesday.