O'Neale racked up three points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 130-122 loss to Detroit.

O'Neale dealt with a sore left hip ahead of Thursday's matchup, but the issue didn't prevent him from playing. However, he got into some foul trouble and was held under 30 minutes of playing time for the first time since Jan. 17. He's been held to single-digit scoring totals in four of the last six matchups and has averaged 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.0 minutes per game during that time.