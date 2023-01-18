O'Neale recorded five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and two rebounds across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 106-98 loss to the Spurs.

O'Neale came close to a triple-double Sunday against the Thunder with 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but he was much less productive Tuesday while playing under 30 minutes for the first time since Dec. 23. He's scored in double figures in three of his six appearances this month and has averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 33.0 minutes per game during that time.