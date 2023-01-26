O'Neale is probable for Thursday's game against Detroit due to left hip soreness, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

O'Neale has played at least 34 minutes in each of the last four matchups, but he's dealing with a hip issue ahead of the second half of a back-to-back set. However, he'll likely be able to play through the injury Thursday. Over 10 outings in January, he's averaged 9.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.0 minutes per game.