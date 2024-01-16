O'Neale finished with 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-10 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and one block across 30 minutes during Monday's 96-95 overtime loss to the Heat.

O'Neale was one rebound away from registering his third double-double of the season. Monday's performance was the third time this season he has connected on five or more three-point shots. It was O'Neale's second double-digit outing of the new year, and he is averaging 6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 23.3 minutes per game in January.