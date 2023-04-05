O'Neale accumulated eight points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 107-102 loss to Minnesota.

O'Neale played 35 minutes off the bench, contributing across all major categories. Despite playing as the sixth man for the new-look Nets, O'Neals has been doing just enough to warrant attention, even in 12-team formats. While typically a low-volume contributor, his ability to chip in across the board makes him a sneaky option, especially in roto leagues.