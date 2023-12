O'Neale (hip) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against Orlando, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

O'Neale missed his first game of the season Thursday against Charlotte due to a left hip contusion, but he should be back in action Saturday. Over 14 appearances in November, he averaged 8.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30.1 minutes per game.