O'Neale will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Saturday's tilt will mark O'Neale's first appearance off the bench this season, having started in each of his 52 appearances. Although the Nets traded Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant prior to the deadline, the returns of the superstar duo included a surplus of capable wing players. Because of this, it's unclear where O'Neale fits into the rotation but he should not be considered in standard leagues after averaging 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 34.1 minutes.