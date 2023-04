O'Neale will not play in Sunday's game against the 76ers due to left knee injury management, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

O'Neale will sit out the Nets regular-season finale along with Dorian Finney-Smith (wrist), Cameron Johnson (knee) and Seth Curry (ankle). WIth Brooklyn severely shorthanded Sunday, Yuta Watanabe and RaiQuan Gray should each see plenty of run.