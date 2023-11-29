O'Neale finished with 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-12 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-103 victory over the Raptors.

O'Neale moved back to the bench Tuesday with Nic Claxton returning from his ankle injury, but he kept his momentum going from his best performance of the season Sunday against the Bulls. O'Neale is suddenly hot and is drawing more attention from fantasy managers, as he averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 blocks and 6.0 three-pointers in his last two games.