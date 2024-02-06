O'Neale supplied 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-12 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Monday's 109-98 loss to the Warriors.

It's the veteran forward's best scoring performance since Jan. 15, when he also dropped 15 points and five made threes against the Heat. O'Neale's production has been erratic of late, but he could be in line for a bigger role in the short term as injuries thin Brooklyn's frontcourt -- Dorian Finney-Smith has missed the last four games with a sprained ankle, and Cameron Johnson left Monday's game early with a sore hip.