O'Neale had 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 108-99 loss to the Bulls.

The 29-year-old had his best scoring performance yet in a Nets uniform, scoring at least 20 points for the first time since Jan. 26, 2021 when he was still a member of the Jazz. O'Neale was perhaps viewed as just a stopgap in the starting five to begin the season with Joe Harris sidelined, but he's providing Brooklyn with exactly the kind of floor spacing they needed and has drained multiple three-pointers in seven of eight games to begin the season.