O'Neale finished Sunday's 120-116 win over Golden State with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 39 minutes.

O'Neale won't turn heads with his scoring output, but he's been overdue for at least some correction in that area while his true shooting percentage for the season sits at 54.8 percent, six points below his rate from 2021-22. He's now enjoyed two good shooting games in a row, doing so while providing useful enough numbers in the rebounds and blocks categories. O'Neale's fantasy ceiling still isn't especially high, but his ability to produce at a capable level in multiple areas still makes him worthy of a back-end roster spot in 12-team category leagues.