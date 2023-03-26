O'Neale notched eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 129-100 win over the Heat.

O'Neale continues to garner a sizable bench role for the Nets and has appeared in 12 of their first 13 March contests, posting 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.1 minutes. The veteran forward is a steady contributor in numerous categories on a regular basis, but his overall potential is reliant on his scoring ability, which is usually tied to how well he's shooting the ball from deep. He's made multiple three-pointers in eight of his last nine matchups and is connecting on 43.2 percent of his 4.9 attempts per game during that stretch.