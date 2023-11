O'Neale amassed 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 118-109 victory over the Bulls.

O'Neale's 20 points easily mark a new season high, and this was his sixth game of the season in double figures. Sunday's performance certainly has the look of an outlier, as O'Neale has been quiet for the most part in fantasy basketball. In his previous four games, O'Neale had scored a total of 11 points.