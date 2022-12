O'Neale racked up 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and one rebound in 28 minutes during Friday's 118-100 victory over the Bucks.

O'Neale's efficient three-point shooting helped him score his second-highest points total of the season. The veteran forward is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.1 minutes throughout December. O'Neale is also converting 54.9 percent of his field-goal attempts and 59.0 percent of his long-range attempts over that span.