O'Neale notched 12 points (3-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 124-123 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

O'Neale was tremendous in the win, grabbing a career-high 15 rebounds. That makes back-to-back double-doubles for O'Neale, having now played at least 30 minutes in two straight games. This does not automatically make him a must-roster player, especially seeing as though the Nets have a plethora of wing options at their disposal. However, he is worth considering for streaming purposes given his ability to provide out-of-position stats.