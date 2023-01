O'Neale supplied 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-102 loss to the Thunder.

O'Neale didn't have his best shooting performance, but the veteran still found ways to make an impact. He ended just two assists shy from recording a triple-double, and he's now scored in double digits in three of his last four outings.