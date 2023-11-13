O'Neale ended with 10 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 102-94 win over Washington.

O'Neale has been in and out of the starting unit in recent games, and while he moved back to the bench in this one due to the return of Nic Claxton, he still posted a decent stat line while contributing in several categories. O'Neale is also experiencing a slight uptick in his scoring figures after posting double-digit numbers in three of his last four games.