O'Neale finished with 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 115-105 victory over Boston.

O'Neale scored in double digits for just the second time in his last 10 games. His offense has really trailed off in recent weeks, and the same is true of his defense. In that same stretch, O'Neale is only averaging 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.