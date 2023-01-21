O'Neale racked up 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-106 win over the Jazz.

The 29-year-old wing continues to chip in across the board while Kevin Durant (knee) is on the shelf. In the five games Durant has missed so far, O'Neale is averaging 8.8 points, 5.0 boards, 4.0 assists and 1.8 threes, including a near triple-double against the Thunder on Jan. 15. That production has come on poor 34.1 percent shooting from the floor, so there's room for his numbers to grow once the Nets' offense fully adjusts to life without KD, who may not be back until around the All-Star break.