O'Neale amassed 15 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 41 minutes during Monday's 96-94 loss to the Mavericks.

O'Neale and Durant have switched roles in the starting lineup throughout the season, and his consistent presence in the starting lineup is keeping Ben Simmons off the floor. While the team is keen to get Simmons involved, O'Neale is poised to have a career year with his new team and looks like the Nets' best option.