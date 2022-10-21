O'Neale is starting Friday against the Raptors, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Although Joe Harris will be available to make his season debut Friday, O'Neale will remain in the starting lineup for a second consecutive game after he posted 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 34 minutes Wednesday against the Pelicans. Coach Steve Nash didn't say Harris would have a minutes limit against Toronto, but O'Neale may handle a fairly significant workload again Friday.