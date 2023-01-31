O'Neale closed Monday's 121-104 win over the Lakers with 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes.

The Nets had a trio of guards score 20-plus points Monday, but O'Neale put up strong numbers of his own from the frontcourt in the victory. The veteran forward made half of his 10 shot attempts -- including three of seven from beyond the arc -- to finish with exactly 14 points for the second straight game. He also contributed across the stat sheet, finishing with multiple steals for the first time in nine contests and adding six boards and three assists. O'Neale is far from a prolific fantasy producer, but he consistently plays major minutes and is averaging career-best per-game marks in points (9.5), assists (4.0) and three-pointers (2.3) through 47 games.