O'Neale contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 loss to New Orleans.

O'Neale put together a nice fantasy line in the loss, scoring efficiently while adding chipping in across all other categories. The Nets brought him in to provide them with a defensive presence, something he was able to do in spades. He won't be a consistent source of points but for anyone in need of steals with some boards and perimeter scoring, he could be worth streaming in at times throughout the season.