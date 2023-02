O'Neale had 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 35 minutes during Monday's 124-116 loss to the Clippers.

O'Neale was one of two Nets players to connect on five or more threes, finishing as one of four players in double figures in scoring Monday. O'Neale has finished with at least five threes in three games this season, having done so for the first time since connecting on five Dec. 23.