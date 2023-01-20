O'Neale totaled four points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 117-112 loss to Phoenix.

O'Neale put up a dud once again Thursday, disappointing anyone who added him over the past week. Although his role is secure, O'Neale has been unable to take advantage of the recent injury to Kevin Durant (knee). He is fine to have on a 12-team roster, although his limited upside does mean he can be dropped for a hot free agent if you are tired of his mediocre performances.