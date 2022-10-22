O'Neale chipped in seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 109-105 win over the Raptors.

O'Neale has clearly earned the trust of coach Steve Nash, as the forward has played 73 minutes in two games. He's a low-usage player, scoring 17 total points, but his 11 rebounds, six assists, five steals and four blocks give him plenty of fantasy value. It's not clear how the rotation will shake out once Seth Curry (ankle) and T.J. Warren (foot) are available, but O'Neale will have fantasy value in standard leagues if he continues to defend and pass well.