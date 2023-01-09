O'Neale posted eight points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 win over the Heat.

O'Neale didn't shoot the ball particularly well in this one, but he contributed across the board by crashing the glass and showcasing his passing ability. He also notched a steal for a third straight game. O'Neale is averaging 7.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks through his first three appearances in January.