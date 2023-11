O'Neale closed Wednesday's 100-93 win over the Clippers with 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 34 minutes.

O'Neale got the start Wednesday in place of the injured Ben Simmons (hip), tallying team-high-tying marks in rebounds and blocks while finishing with a double-double in a win over the Clippers. O'Neale posted his second game with 10 or more rebounds in eight contests, also recording his second double-double of the year.