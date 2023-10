O'Neale provided five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to Cleveland.

Although O'Neale came off the bench during Wednesday's regular-season opener, he saw ample playing time and tied for second on the team in rebounds. He's averaged over 31 minutes per game in each of the last three seasons while serving mainly as a starter, but it's possible that average decreases this year since he'll begin the year as a reserve.