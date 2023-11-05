O'Neale provided six points (2-15 FG, 2-13 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 loss to the Celtics.

O'Neale started in place of Ben Simmons (back) but could not buy a bucket. As a team, Brooklyn shot 38.5 percent from deep without O'Neale, but 32.7 percent with him -- likely accounting for the difference in a 10-point defeat. The 30-year-old connected on 38.9 percent of 5.5 threes per game last season, so there will almost certainly be better days ahead.