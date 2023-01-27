O'Neale (hip) will play Thursday against the Pistons, Christian Arnold of Associated Press reports.
O'Neale was dealing with left hip soreness and was initially ruled probable for Thursday's contest. The forward has been very durable this season, missing only three games so far. O'Neale will start Thursday and he'll likely see more than 30 minutes of action against Detroit.
