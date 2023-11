O'Neale will start Saturday against the Celtics in place of Ben Simmons (back), Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

O'Neale had nine points (3-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists and one block over 32 minutes during Friday's 109-107 win over Chicago, and that versatile effort convinced he's the best option to replaced the versatile Simmons in the starting lineup.