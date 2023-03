O'Neale is out for Thursday's game versus the Bucks due to left knee soreness, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

O'Neale is set to miss his first game since Jan. 2 on Thursday. Dorian Finney-Smith, Yuta Watanabe and Joe Harris are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. O'Neale's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Minnesota.