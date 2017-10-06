Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Impresses in limited action Thursday

Kilpatrick posted 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and seven rebounds across 18 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 win over the Heat.

Kilpatrick has been making his case to be one of the first options off the pine for the Nets, combining for 29 points and 11 rebounds across 37 total minutes. He had fantasy relevance last year, posting 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 threes across 25.1 minutes per contest.