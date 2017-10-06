Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Impresses in limited action Thursday
Kilpatrick posted 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and seven rebounds across 18 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 win over the Heat.
Kilpatrick has been making his case to be one of the first options off the pine for the Nets, combining for 29 points and 11 rebounds across 37 total minutes. He had fantasy relevance last year, posting 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 threes across 25.1 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Nets pick up team option•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Out for final two games•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Questionable Monday vs. Celtics•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Questionable Saturday vs. Bulls•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Out Thursday vs. Magic•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Questionable Thursday vs. Magic•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...