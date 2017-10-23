Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Ruled out for personal matter Tuesday

Kilpatrick will miss Tuesday's game against the Magic due to a personal issue, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

The exact reasoning behind the absence is unclear, but Kilpatrick will sit out Tuesday, with his next opportunity to take the floor coming on Wednesday against the Cavaliers. That being said, Kilpatrick hasn't seen the floor over the first three games of the season, so his absence shouldn't cause any drastic changes to the regular rotation.