Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Scores season-high 11 points in Tuesday's loss
Kilpatrick contributed 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 112-104 loss to the Nuggets.
Kilpatrick made his sixth appearance through 11 games, and he finished with season highs in points, assists, threes, field goals made and attempted, and minutes. Kilpatrick was a regular part of the Nets' rotation last year, but given the progression of sophomore guard Caris LeVert and the addition of Allen Crabbe, it will be tough for Kilpatrick to match his stats from 2016-17.
