Curry (ankle) will be out through at least Thursday's game versus the Mavericks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Head coach Steve Nash did note that Curry will practice in full with the team's G League affiliate Thursday, suggesting his season debut could be in the cards Saturday versus the Pacers. Curry should slot into a backcourt role for the Nets when healthy, though will likely debut off the bench and would have to bypass Joe Harris and Royce O'Neale to claim a regular starting spot.