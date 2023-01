Curry will come off the bench Wednesday in Chicago, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Curry drew a spot start Monday with Royce O'Neale sidelined, but the former will head back to the bench with O'Neale back in the mix. Over his last 24 bench appearances, Curry has averaged 8.3 points, 2.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game.