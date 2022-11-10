Curry scored 23 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3PT, 3-3 FT) and added three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-85 win over the Knicks.

Curry entered the game having put up just four total points in three games this season, but he showed up for the Nets in the scoring department. He led the bench in scoring and finished second on the team behind Kevin Durant, who put up 29 points. Curry has struggled to get going early on in the season primarily due to an ankle injury, but his performance Wednesday is a great sign for a struggling Nets squad.