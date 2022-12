Curry (illness) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Hawks.

As expected, Curry will be available following a one-game absence due to an illness. After shooting 42.6 percent from distance over his first 13 games, the sharpshooter has connected on just 32.1 percent from three across his first nine December appearances. He'll look to snap out of his slump against Atlanta and should garner a decent role off the bench with Joe Harris (knee) sidelined.