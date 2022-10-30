Curry (ankle) logged 18 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 125-116 loss to the Pacers, finishing with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block.

Curry's 6:0 assist-to-turnover ratio plus his production in the defensive categories helped save an otherwise poor performance from the veteran sharpshooter, who was making his season debut after missing Brooklyn's first five games while recovering from offseason ankle surgery. He could see his playing time pick up a bit in the games to come, but the offseason pickup of Royce O'Neale and the return of Joe Harris from injury might prevent Curry from seizing hold of a consistent 25-plus-minute role.