Curry will join the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Spurs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Curry gets a look with the starting unit in place of Kyrie Irving (calf), who is set to miss just his third game since Nov. 20. Curry started just one previous game in 2022-23 and put up 16 points, four rebounds, an assists and a steal over 22 minutes on Jan. 2 versus the same opponent he will face Tuesday.